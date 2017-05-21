Victim ID'd in Md. College Fatal 'Unprovoked' Stabbing

Relatives of the Bowie State University student stabbed and killed on the University of Maryland's College Park campus identified him Sunday.

Family members told News4 his name is Richard Collins III. Police have not formally identified the victim yet.

A 22-year-old University of Maryland student has been charged in Collins' death.

Sean Christopher Urbanski, of Severna Park, Maryland, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Lawyer information for Urbanski was not immediately available.

The University of Maryland Police Department is set to hold a news conference with the FBI about the investigation at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. A live stream of that news conference will be in this story.

Collins was at a bus stop with two friends near Montgomery Hall on Regents Drive about 3 a.m. Saturday, police said.



Court documents obtained by News4 say Collins was waiting for the university's shuttle bus with his firends when they realized the shuttle bus had stopped running for the night. The three decided to call an Uber and were waiting for one to arrive when they heard Urbanski screaming nearby, the documents said.

Collins and his friends watched Urbanski has he approached them. According to court documents, "Urbanski said, 'Step left, step left if you know what's best for you.' Collins 3rd said, 'No' as Urbanski continue to approach."

One of Collins' friends noticed Urbanski was holding a knife with a 3 to 4 inch silver blade as the suspect stabbed Collins once in the chest area, documents said. The friend ran toward Baltimore Avenue as she called 911 and asked the Uber driver to call 911. Other witnesses stayed with Collins and tried to help him until police and medics arrived.

Two Prince George's County police officers found Urbanski sitting on a bench at a bus stop about 50 feet from where Collins had collapsed. Witnesses identified him as the suspect and he was taken into custody at the university's police department, documents said.

"It never gets any worse than this," University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell said at a news conference Saturday afternoon. "When I sat with the victim's father, who is a military veteran, and his pastor and we shed tears together...I can tell you, it rips your heart out."

The altercation appeared to be random and unprovoked, according to Mitchell.

"The assailant in this case approached and, totally unprovoked, stabbed the victim in the chest," Mitchell said.

The victim's friends then called 911. University police responded and took the suspect into custody by the bus stop where the stabbing happened, Mitchell said.

"I met with his family earlier today. Needless to say, they're very distraught. They're shattered, but they do know that the assailant in this case has been arrested, and he will be appropriately charged," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the suspect had been drinking but would not comment on what effect, if any, that had on the incident.

A university surveillance camera captured the attack.

Bowie State Student Killed at University of Maryland