Mother and Son Deported from Pa. Center While Lawyers Argue in Court

A mother and 5-year-old boy from Honduras who had been detained at a Berks County immigration detention facility were put on a flight Wednesday back to their native country, according to Sen. Bob Casey and an immigration attorney.

The two were among 14 "longterm" families held at the controversial Berks County Residential Center outside Reading. They had been detained at the Pennsylvania facility since Dec. 18, 2015, attorney Bridget Cambria said Wednesday afternoon.

Cambria also said she and other attorneys were arguing on behalf of the woman and her son before a federal judge on the Eastern District of Pennsylvania when they were notified that Immigration and Customs Enforcement put the two on a plane for Honduras.

"We applied for the child this week who had qualified for a special immigrant juvenile status (SIJS) and brought it to ICE and the courts and we were in court today," Cambria said. "We literally were arguing to include this child while immigration was watching the plane take off."

Casey, the Pennsylvania Democrat, first tweeted about the mom and son about noon in a series of tweets in which he accused the Department of Homeland Security of sending a mother and her young child on "a plane ride that can very likely lead to their death."





He said in another tweet that "the 5yr old's mother witnessed the murder of her cousin in Honduras and was being pursued by gangs."

"They had a final order of removal but it doesn’t change the danger they are facing or that they were held for over a year and a half," Cambria said.





