Surveillance video obtained by Fuji TV seems to show the moment Kim Jong Nam (wearing pale grey suit and carrying black backpack), the estranged half brother of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, was attacked at Kuala Lumpur international airport.

Armed guards have begun 24-hour security around the Malaysian morgue where North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother Kim Jong Nam's body is being kept after an alleged break-in attempt, officials said Wednesday.

Since Kim Jong Nam's death on Feb. 13, no claims have been made to the body, but police have asked for DNA samples from a relative to ensure that it is in fact Kim Jong Nam.

Dental records and finger prints are currently being used to identify the corpse, the hospital carrying out the post-mortem examination confirmed to NBC News.

Malaysian officials said they do not believe the North Koreans were behind the forced entering — a suspect has been identified but they didn't release any information about the person.

It's also not clear what Malaysian officials classify as a "break-in."