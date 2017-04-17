1 Injured After Blackhawk Helicopter Makes Hard Landing in Maryland

A military helicopter with three crew members on board has made a hard landing on a golf course in Leonardtown, Maryland.

One crew member has been airlifted to a hospital.

The UH-60 Black Hawk based at Fort Belvoir, the Army installation in Northern Virginia, landed hard about 1:50 p.m. Monday, Fort Belvoir officials said in a statement.

A photo from TheBayNet.com shows firefighters appearing to peer into the wreckage at the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club, near Society Hill Road.

A woman who lives near the golf course said she saw helicopters flying overhead. Then, one appeared to lose control.

"One of them just started to lower, and it started to spiral down, and it disappeared below the trees. It looked like it had flipped over, upside-down, and then we heard a big explosion sound," Bianca Melton said.

Neighbor Bianca Melton took this photo of the scene. She said she saw the helicopter flip and then heard a huge crash.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Bianca Melton

Kevin Bowen, who works in the pro shop of the golf course, said he saw the helicopter "flying kind of low" and then "saw it spinning" before it went down between the third and fourth holes of course.

Leonardtown is about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Fort Belvoir is home to the major 12th Aviation Battalion, housed at the base’s Davison Army Airfield. The battalion has more than a dozen H-60 helicopters and helps serve senior leaders of the U.S. Army and Defense Department.

The 12th Aviation Battalion lands at the Pentagon, provides support for military training, and participates in funeral flyovers at Arlington National Cemetery.

Congressional sources say there are plans to budget $1.1 billion this year to buy 61 new UH-60s. According to National Guard Bureau, the Army Guard’s H-60 fleet is the oldest in the Army; more than half of the aircraft are 30 years old.

A fighter jet crashed in a wooded area near Joint Base Andrews in Maryland less than two weeks ago.

The pilot in that crash parachuted out of the F-16 after he had mechanical trouble and steered the aircraft away from a neighborhood. The D.C. Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet crashed April 5 in Clinton, Maryland, about 6 miles southwest of the military base that is home to Air Force One, base officials said. The pilot was on a routine training mission at the time. No one on the ground was hurt.

