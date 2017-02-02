Marine One, with President Donald Trump aboard, lands at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Trump traveled to Dover AFB to meet with family members Chief of Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, 36, of Peoria, Ill, the U.S. service member who was killed in a raid in Yemen, and whose remains where returned today. Owens is the first-know combat death of a member of the U.S. military under Trump's administration. Civilians, including children, also died during the operation.

An unknown number of civilians, including children, were killed during a U.S. military operation targeting al Qaeda militants this week, NBC News reported. One Navy SEAL also died during the operation in Yemen.

The Defense Department identified the Navy SEAL as Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens.

Nawar al-Awlaki, the daughter of an American-born al Qaeda leader, Anwar al-Awlaki, was among those killed.

Her father, an American citizen, was killed in a drone strike in 2011. The military said in a statement that it is still trying to determine the number of civilian casualties during the "ferocious" gunfight. Fourteen militants were also killed.

President Visits Dover Air Force Base to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL

President Trump made an unannounced visit to the Dover Airforce Base in Delaware on Wednesday. He paid his respects to a fallen Navy SEAL. NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal has the details. (Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017)