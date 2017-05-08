Measles Outbreak in Minnesota Caused by Vaccine Skeptics

In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017 photo, a sign at the specialty clinic at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis, alerts patients to a measles outbreak in the area.

An outbreak of measles in Minnesota has led to 44 infected people, nearly all of them children, the Minnesota department of health says. Eleven kids are in the hospital and more cases of measles are expected, NBC News reported.

Doubts about vaccines helped fuel Minnesota's biggest outbreak of measles in decades, and attracted determined vaccine skeptics eager to exploit fear, health officials say.

But the outbreak has not only caught people's attention; it has helped demonstrate that anti-vaccine activists are wrong, state and county health officials say.