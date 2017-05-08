Measles Outbreak in Minnesota Caused by Vaccine Skeptics | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Measles Outbreak in Minnesota Caused by Vaccine Skeptics

The outbreak has not only caught people's attention; it has helped demonstrate that anti-vaccine activists are wrong, according to state and county health officials

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017 photo, a sign at the specialty clinic at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis, alerts patients to a measles outbreak in the area.

    An outbreak of measles in Minnesota has led to 44 infected people, nearly all of them children, the Minnesota department of health says. Eleven kids are in the hospital and more cases of measles are expected, NBC News reported.

    Doubts about vaccines helped fuel Minnesota's biggest outbreak of measles in decades, and attracted determined vaccine skeptics eager to exploit fear, health officials say.

    But the outbreak has not only caught people's attention; it has helped demonstrate that anti-vaccine activists are wrong, state and county health officials say.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices