Dow Takes Dip as Optimism on Trump Agenda Diminishes

Following the withdrawal of a Republican-backed health care bill, President Donald Trump on Friday urged Republican and Democratic lawmakers to work together on "a better bill."

United States markets opened down sharply on Monday, as enthusiasm about President Donald Trump's agenda dwindled, CNBC reported.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 150 points at the open; Goldman Sachs contributed the most losses. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each fell about 1 percent.

Monday brought the first opening bell since the Trump administration suffered a body-blow in the form of a dropped House bill to replace the Affordable Care Act that did not have enough support to pass. It was seen as crucial for a deregulating White House agenda that had stocks rallying significantly since the election.

"I am really disappointed that the ACA is not going to change for the better (for now) and am really [mad] that tax reform now may get all chopped up with potentially only modest changes," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a note.

Ryan: 'This is a Disappointing Day for Us'