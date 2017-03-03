Authorities are hunting for the killer of a 23-year-old nursing student, stabbed to death in Nashville this week, NBC News reported.

A man snuck into Tiffany Ferguson's apartment, stabbed her and fled, before being seen on surveillance video breaking into cars, Nashville police said.

Ferguson's roommate heard her screams, found her bleeding and called 911. Ferguson died at the hospital.

"Tiffany was the best of us," her family said in a statement. "She had a heart for people and wanted to help those who were less fortunate. She was constantly giving to others. She was a daughter, sister, and friend."