Manhunt Underway After Nursing Student Stabbed to Death in Tenn. | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Manhunt Underway After Nursing Student Stabbed to Death in Tenn.

"She had a heart for people and wanted to help those who were less fortunate"

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Family photo
    Tiffany Ferguson (left) with her twin sister Ali Staggs.

    Authorities are hunting for the killer of a 23-year-old nursing student, stabbed to death in Nashville this week, NBC News reported.

    A man snuck into Tiffany Ferguson's apartment, stabbed her and fled, before being seen on surveillance video breaking into cars, Nashville police said.

    Ferguson's roommate heard her screams, found her bleeding and called 911. Ferguson died at the hospital.

    "Tiffany was the best of us," her family said in a statement. "She had a heart for people and wanted to help those who were less fortunate. She was constantly giving to others. She was a daughter, sister, and friend."

    Top News: Military Drills in Turkey, Families Flee Mosul

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Getty Images
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices