Man With Guns Arrested at Trump International Hotel in DC | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Man With Guns Arrested at Trump International Hotel in DC

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images. File
    The entrance to the Trump International Hotel seen Oct. 26, 2016, in Washington, D.C.

    A man has been arrested after police found an assault rifle, a handgun and 90 rounds of ammunition in his possession at the Trump International Hotel in Northwest Washington. 

    Bryan Moles, 43, of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was arrested inside the hotel about midnight Wednesday, police said.  

    According to a charging document, police learned Moles was traveling to Washington, D.C., with a Glock 23 pistol, a Carbon Bushmaster assault rifle and 90 rounds of ammunition in his possession. Police said Moles made threatening remarks, but investigators did not disclose who those threats were directed toward. 

    Police found one of the guns in plan view inside the suspect's car; the other was found in the glove compartment. 

    Moles has been charged with carrying a pistol without a license. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices