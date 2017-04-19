Alleged Stalker Who Proposed to Malia Obama Is Detained: Sources

Authorities are investigating an alleged stalker who showed up at Malia Obama's workplace on three separate days earlier this month with a sign proposing marriage, law enforcement sources said.

The man appeared at locations where the elder daughter of the 44th president was interning on April 10, 11 and 12, the sources said.

The Secret Service detained the main and took him to the NYPD's First Precinct, which in turn referred him to Kings County Hospital for evaluation, according to the sources.

It was not immediately clear where the man was as of late afternoon Wednesday. The NYPD referred inquiries to the Secret Service, who declined to comment. The Manhattan district attorney's office also declined comment.

There were media reports that the man was known to the Secret Service from previous appearances at the White House during the Obama administration, though he has no record of arrests, according to court information, in Washington, D.C.