Londoners Ran, Hid and Fought Attackers Amid Terror Rampage | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Londoners Ran, Hid and Fought Attackers Amid Terror Rampage

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Six civilians were killed and at least 30 injured before three attackers were killed by police in London.

    (Published 34 minutes ago)

    Bar and restaurant patrons used what they could to block door in order to repel knife-wielding attackers at London's Borough Market after what police called terrorist incidents that began with a vehicle ramming into pedestrians on London Bridge, witnesses told NBC News.

    Fabio Lamas, 20, was working at the Wheatsheaf Pub when he heard someone shout "knives, knives, knives" and he said someone inside used a barrel to block the door, and staff locked the doors and gates. Gunfire, believed to be from police, then rang out, he said.

    At another restaurant in Borough Market, witnesses said that an attacker entered and stabbed a woman in the neck, and a manager threw bottles at the man and staff used a bar stool to push him outside.

    At least 30 people have been taken to hospitals throughout London after two terror attacks Saturday night. Six people have died and police shot and killed three suspects. Police are investigating. 

    Dramatic Images: Deadly Terror Attacks in Heart of London

    [NATL] Dramatic Images: Deadly Terror Attacks in Heart of London
    DANIEL SORABJI/AFP/Getty Images
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices