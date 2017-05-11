NBC News' Lester Holt Interviews Donald Trump

Lester Holt will host President Trump on "NBC Nightly News" for an exclusive interview on May 11 about the firing of James Comey and ongoing Russia investigations.

Holt will anchor "NBC Nightly News" from Washington, D.C., Thursday evening, and the interview will air during the 6:30 p.m./5:30c broadcast. Excerpts of the interview will air on the "Today" show Friday morning, as well.

The interview is Trump's first sit down with Holt since he moderated the first presidential debate in September. It also comes in the midst of a major controversy over Trump's dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.