N. Korean Ruler's Nephew Speaks After Airport Killing: Official

A man who says he's the son of the North Korean killed by nerve agent in a busy Malaysian airport last month appeared in a video released online Tuesday, NBC News reported.

The South Korean intelligence service confirmed that the video shows Kim Han Sol, 21, a senior government official told NBC News. Kim Han Sol is also the nephew of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It's the first time Kim has spoken out since the killing of his father in Kuala Lampur on Feb. 13, in what U.S. and South Korean officials have described as an assassination organized by North Korean agents. The North Korean defector aid group that released the video said it is protecting the exiled family. The man's location was not disclosed.

The man in the video shows his passport as proof of his identity, but those details are redacted. "My father has been killed a few days ago. I'm currently with my mother and my sister. We are very grateful to ...," he says, before the audio is cut short.