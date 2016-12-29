Kids between 10 and 15 who spend as little as one hour a day chatting on social networks are overall less content, NBC News reported, citing a recent report by published by the IZA Institute of Labor Economics.

"Spending one hour a day chatting on social networks reduces the probability of being completely satisfied with life overall by approximately 14 percentage points," the authors concluded in "Social Media Use and Children's Wellbeing."

The research, which was conducted from 2010 through 2014 and surveyed British households, was partially an effort to "contribute to wider debates about the socioeconomic consequences of the internet and digital technologies."

The study cited some theories for why children's well-being might decrease, including cyberbullying, an increase in social comparisons and a decrease in real-life, face-to-face activities.

