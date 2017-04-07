Jupiter Is Shining Super-Bright Friday Night, and Here’s Why

Jupiter will rise in the East around sunset and will be visible all night, weather permitting, NBC News reported.

On April 7, Jupiter makes its closest approach to Earth this year, coming to within about 414 million miles of our home planet and appearing extraordinarily bright in the night sky.

No special equipment is needed to enjoy this Jovian close-up, a phenomenon astronomers call Jupiter "at opposition" because the planet and the sun are on opposite sides of Earth.

If you're stuck indoors — or if clouds obscure the sky — you can enjoy a live stream featuring telescopic views of Jupiter and its moons in the video player above.