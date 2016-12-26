Vice President Joe Biden tweeted this holiday photo of him and his wife, Jill. The couple plan to live in D.C. at least part-time after he leaves office.

Like his boss, Vice President Joe Biden says he'll stay in Washington, D.C. -- at least part-time -- after he leaves office Jan. 20.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Biden and his wife plan to stay in the city, and that Dr. Jill Biden plans to continue teaching English at Northern Virginia Community College.

That means both the former vice president and the former president are staying in the city that has been their home for eight years. President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama plan to stay so their daughter, Sasha, can complete high school.

The Obamas have rented a home in D.C.'s upscale Kalorama neighborhood, home to ambassadors, congressmen and media figures. According to CNN, the 8,200-square-foot home has nine bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms.

There's no word on where the Bidens might live in D.C.

