SoCal Inmate Was Dead for Days Before Body Discovered: ME

An inmate found dead at California state prison lay dead for two to three days before authorities found him, officials confirmed to NBC 7 San Diego.

James Acuna, 58, was found dead Monday in his cell at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Vicky Waters.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives were called to the prison Monday. The Medical Examiner's office determined Acuna had died two to three days earlier, Lt. Ken Nelson said.

Nelson said, according the Medical Examiner, there were no indications of foul play.

Acuna was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, his second strike according to Waters. He began a 16-year sentence in October 2014.

Previous convictions included robbery with a firearm in 1984 and burglary in 2000.



No further details were given as an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Acuna's death were ongoing, Waters said.



