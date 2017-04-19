Ikea May Open Standalone Restaurants, Cafes | NBC Chicago
Ikea May Open Standalone Restaurants, Cafes

The Swedish furniture giant sells more than 1 billion meatballs each year

    Jack Dempsey/AP Images for IKEA, File
    This July 27, 2011, file photo shows customers eating at the Ikea restaurant at the Ikea grand opening in Centennial, Colorado.

    Famous for selling ready-to-assemble furtniture and savory Swedish meatballs in the same warehouse, Ikea may soon expand its food service, a company spokesperson has confirmed to "Today."

    Ikea is considering opening its own standalone restaurants and cafes. Though the large retailer didn't reveal details of where or when these independent eateries may appear.

    About 30 percent of Ikea customers head to the stores just for the food, according to Fast Company. The Swedish furniture giant sells more than 1 billion meatballs each year (or 2.9 million each day).

    Ikea has sold its iconic meatballs since it opened 32 years ago. It recently started offering chicken and veggie meatballs to meet customer demands.

    Published at 1:26 AM CDT on Apr 19, 2017 | Updated 3 hours ago
