Ikea May Open Standalone Restaurants, Cafes

Famous for selling ready-to-assemble furtniture and savory Swedish meatballs in the same warehouse, Ikea may soon expand its food service, a company spokesperson has confirmed to "Today."
Ikea is considering opening its own standalone restaurants and cafes. Though the large retailer didn't reveal details of where or when these independent eateries may appear.
About 30 percent of Ikea customers head to the stores just for the food, according to Fast Company. The Swedish furniture giant sells more than 1 billion meatballs each year (or 2.9 million each day).
Ikea has sold its iconic meatballs since it opened 32 years ago. It recently started offering chicken and veggie meatballs to meet customer demands.
Published at 1:26 AM CDT on Apr 19, 2017 | Updated 3 hours ago