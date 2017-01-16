A gunman killed at least four people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Playa del Carmen resort, a Mexican police officer said.

The officer who gave the information spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to give details about an ongoing investigation. He said that investigators were interviewing witnesses, but didn't provide further details.

Reports say that the Blue Parrot nightclub was hosting an event that was part of the BMP music festival.

