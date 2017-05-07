Texas Governor Signs Ban on So-Called 'Sanctuary Cities'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) delivers the State of the State address at the Texas Capitol, Jan. 31, 2017.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed bill SB4, the so called "sanctuary cities ban" into law on Sunday.

The bill that goes into law on September 1 allows police to inquire about the immigration status of anyone they detain, a situation that can range from arrest for a crime to being stopped for a traffic violation. It also requires local officials to comply with federal requests to hold criminal suspects for possible deportation.

"As Governor, my top priority is public safety, and this bill furthers that objective by keeping dangerous criminals off our streets," Governor Abbott said.

"It’s inexcusable to release individuals from jail that have been charged with heinous crimes like sexual assault against minors, domestic violence and robbery. There are deadly consequences to not enforcing the law, and Texas has now become a state where those practices are not tolerated. With this bill we are doing away with those that seek to promote lawlessness in Texas," said Governor Abbott.



Texas doesn't currently have any sanctuary cities.

The Texas Senate passed the bill on Wednesday. The bill also threatens sheriffs and police chiefs with jail time if they don't work with federal authorities.

The term "sanctuary cities" has no legal definition, but Republicans want local police to help federal immigration agents crack down on undocumented immigrants with a criminal history.