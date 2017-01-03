Girl Scouts Celebrate 100 Years With New S'mores Cookies

Girl Scouts cookies fans can look forward to a new flavor that honors an old campfire classic: the s'more.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Girl Scout Cookies, the company has added two s'mores-inspired treats. The ABC Bakers S'mores layers a creme icing and a chocolate coating over a graham cracker wafer. The Little Brownie Bakers version is a "crunchy graham sandwich with creamy chocolate and marshmallow-y filling."

The new flavor pays tribute to the Girl Scouts' history of getting girls outdoors, and of course, enjoying s'mores around the campfire, the organization said in a press release.

The Girl Scouts were one of the first to spread the recipe, publishing it under the name "Some More" in 1925 in a Girl Scout Leader magazine.

During the six-week 2015-2016 cookie season, girls in the NYC area sold 1,107,524 individual boxes. All proceeds from the annual fundraiser remain in within the five boroughs, with $0.65 per box going directly to the individual troop.

Customers can use the Cookie Locator App to find the nearest booth sale. The upcoming cookie season is set to begin early this spring.