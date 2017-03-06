Pregnant Woman's Giraffe Cam Spoof Goes Viral

As tens of millions of people across the world wait with baited breath for the birth of April the giraffe's fourth calf, some are taking their fandom to the next level.

A pregnant South Carolina woman posted a nearly 8-minute-long video of herself prancing around in a giraffe mask, hands on hips, belly displayed in all its glory, to Facebook late Sunday. More than 9 million people had watched Erin Dietrich's clip before she unexpectedly pulled it down Monday afternoon.

Dietrich said she had ordered the mask from Amazon a few days ago and created the now-viral Facebook video once it arrived Sunday.

"Omg I did not think this many people would get a kick out of this," Dietrich responded to one commenter. "All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April so we just thought, 'Hey we should order a giraffe mask.'"

Delivery Nears for April the Giraffe

We checked in on April the giraffe at Animal Adventure Park Friday, March 3, to see how she and her keepers were getting on ahead of the birth of her new calf. (Published 58 minutes ago)

According to Dietrich's Facebook page, she owns her own photography company and lives in Myrtle Beach, though is originally from Middletown, New York. It's not clear when her own bundle of joy is due, but the world has been waiting for April to pop for weeks now.

April lives at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, and the zoo has been live streaming her pen in anticipation of the birth.

Watch the stream below.

April's pregnancy was catapulted into global headlines late last month after YouTube briefly yanked the zoo's live stream following complaints by animal activists that it violated the site's policies concerning "nudity and sexual content." Thousands upon thousands of commenters voiced their frustration on Facebook and YouTube, and the stream was restored within an hour or so.

Unbelievable Animals: Frozen Fox Stuck in Lake

Giraffe pregnancies last for 15 months. Labor lasts anywhere from a few hours to a few days. Once April goes into active labor, zookeepers will go in to help her the rest of the way. The calf will be about 150 pounds and 6 feet tall at birth and up and walking in about an hour.

The zoo said it will hold an online competition to name the baby giraffe once it's born.

Adorable Zoo Babies: The Surprise Birth of Dobby the Giraffe