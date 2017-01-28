'Refugees Welcome' Protest Erupts at JFK Airport

In a powerful speech, Rep. Nydia Velazquez condemns the detainment of two heavily vetted Iraqi refugees at JFK Airport, calling the action "an affront to American values." (Published 53 minutes ago)

'We Cannot go Back to Those Dark Days': Nydia Velazquez Condemns Refugees' Detainment

A group of protesters mobilized at John F. Kennedy Airport following the detainment of two Iraqi refugees Saturday morning.

The demonstrators held homemade signs that read "No ban, no wall" and "Refugees welcome" in front of Terminal 4's international arrivals area Saturday afternoon. One sign even called for President Trump's impeachment and the deportation of the first lady.

"We're here to tell Trump that we are not going anywhere," said lawyer and refugee advocate Jacki Esposito, who helped organize the protest. "Today is the beginning of a long opposition from us, and our neighbors all over the country."

Within hours, several groups of protesters gathered at the airport as word of the demonstration spread on social media.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA) also joined the protest, drawing attention to the anti-Muslim violence suffered by their Sikh and non-Muslim brown drivers.

"Today, drivers are joining the protest at JFK Airport in support of all those who are currently being detained #NoBanNoWall," the nonprofit organization tweeted.

NYTWA added that the executive orders puts professional drivers and its members, many of who are Muslim, in more danger since 9/11, when hate crimes against Muslims skyrocketed.

"By sanctioning bigotry with his unconstitutional and [sic] inhumane executive order, the president is putting professional drivers in more danger than they have been in any time since 9/11," the organization said in a statement Saturday.

U.S. Representatives Jerry Nadler and Nydia Velazquez met with Customs and Border Patrol supervisors at the airport as the two worked to provide legal access to the detainees.

"These are people who are no threat to the United States and who have worked with the armed forces for years and who were given visas on those basis," said Nadler. "It is shameful not to mention [that they've worked with the US for years] and probably implies religious discrimination."

"It is a sad day for the American people. This is not who we are, this is an affront to our American values," said Velazquez. "This is a matter of life and death. These types of actions undermine our national security, and our president, Donald Trump, doesn't get it."

In a statement posted to his Twitter account, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the words inscribed at the foot of the Statue of Liberty to remind people that America is a melting pot, not a divider, of cultures.

"We are a nation of bridges, not walls, and a great many of us still believe the words 'give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses...'," he said. "This is not who we are. And not who we should be."

Community organizer Daniel Altschuler and Reform Immigration For America, an immigrant rights advocacy group, also attempted to free the refugees from custody, but were turned away and asked to leave the airport, Altschuler said in a tweet.

"We were just thrown out of airport for being here to free refugees. Told we have no "legitimate purpose." #MuslimBan @RI4A @AmericasVoice," he tweeted.

Altschuler noted that CBP officials initially didn't allow Nadler or Velazquez to see the detained refugees. At around noon, he tweeted that the White House didn't provide guidance to CBP on what to do with the other detainees.

Nearly four hours after news of the detainment broke, Rep. Nadler announced that one of the Iraqi detainees, Hameed Jhalid Darweesh, was released from custody.

"Pleased to announce w/@NydiaVelazquez the release of Hameed Jhalid Darweesh from detention at JFK," he tweeted.

Two Syrian families who arrived at Philadelphia International Airport from Doha, Qatar were briefly detained by Customs and Border Patrol officials before they were sent home on an 18-hour return flight, according to a family member from Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The detainment comes just a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily closing U.S. borders to refugees of Muslim-majority nations for 90 days, and for Syrian refugees, indefinitely.

The order also suspended a program that last year in the U.S. resettled 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression and religious prejudice.