Grey Gardens, an East Hampton mansion famously owned by the relatives of Jacqueline Kennedy, is on the market for a whopping $19.995 million. The home has been featured in an HBO documentary film and a Broadway play.

Jackie Kennedy visited the home as a girl, when her Aunt Edith Ewing owned the house. But after Ewing's husband left her for another woman in the 1930s, the house fell into ruin. In the early 1970s it came to light that the house was infested with fleas, cats and raccoons on top of its decayed state. The health department forced Ewing and her daughter to clean up or leave, and when they couldn't afford the repairs, Jackie Kennedy and her sister Lee Radziwill stepped into help with repairs. 100s of bags of trash were removed, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

Famed Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee and his journalist wife, Sally Quinn, bought the home in 1977 from Jackie Kennedy's aunt. Quinn reportedly told a real estate agent that the Hamptons estate didn't feel the same after Bradlee's death in 2014.

Built in 1897, the 6,000 square foot home is equipped with nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, a lush garden, heated pool, tennis court and guest house, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.