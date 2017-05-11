Despite what President Donald Trump said earlier on Thursday, a current and a former FBI official close to James Comey told NBC News that the former director did not seek a dinner with the president to retain his job.
The two sources said the White House had requested the meeting, which happened at the White House a few days after Trump took office.
The former official added that Comey would have never told Trump he was not under investigation, which also contradicts what the President said in his interview with NBC Nightly News' Lester Holt.
"The president is not correct," said the former official, who, along with the current officials, were not named in the NBC News report.
