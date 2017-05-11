Current, Former FBI Officials Dispute Trump's Account of Comey Dinner Meeting | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

Current, Former FBI Officials Dispute Trump's Account of Comey Dinner Meeting

A former official said Comey would have never told Trump he was not under investigation

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    In an exclusive interview with NBC's Lester Holt, President Donald Trump said that when he decided to fire former FBI director James Comey, he said to himself: "You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story. It's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won."

    Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, setting off a wave of backlash that has included Democratic calls for a special prosecutor in the investigation.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Despite what President Donald Trump said earlier on Thursday, a current and a former FBI official close to James Comey told NBC News that the former director did not seek a dinner with the president to retain his job.

    The two sources said the White House had requested the meeting, which happened at the White House a few days after Trump took office.

    WH: Trump Asking About Russia Probe Not Conflict of Interest

    [NATL] White House Spokeswoman Says Trump Asking Comey About Russia Probe Not a Conflict of Interest

    White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday said it was not a conflict of interest for President Donald Trump to ask former FBI director James Comey about the Russia investigation. The FBI will continue its investigation on possible ties between the Trump administration and Russia despite Comey's dismissal.

    (Published Thursday, May 11, 2017)

    The former official added that Comey would have never told Trump he was not under investigation, which also contradicts what the President said in his interview with NBC Nightly News' Lester Holt.

    "The president is not correct," said the former official, who, along with the current officials, were not named in the NBC News report.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 52 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices