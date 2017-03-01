FBI Made Deal With Ex-Spy for Trump Dossier: Source

Flynn was found to have misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about discussing sanctions with Russia's ambassador. Trump was informed Flynn had misled Pence but the president kept his No. 2 in the dark and waited nearly three weeks before firing the aide.

Senators from both sides of the aisle called for an independent investigation into Michael Flynn after he resigned from his post as President Donald Trump's national security advisor on Monday night.

The FBI made a deal in October to pay Christopher Steele, the former British spy who had compiled a dossier on Donald Trump's alleged ties with Russia, to continue his work, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

NBC News reported that the FBI took the allegations seriously; Trump has denied them, calling the allegations "fake news." However, the FBI didn't end up paying Steele, as the former spy pulled out from the deal, the source added.

The Washington Post first reported the arrangement, which suggests that the FBI found Steele credible and continued to pursue the claims in the dossier, despite it being a collection of unverified claims accusing the Trump campaign of conspiring with Russia to interfere with the election.

A spokesperson for the FBI declined to comment.