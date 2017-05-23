Texting Driver Slammed Head-On Into Truck: Police

Teenagers are most responsible for deaths caused by texting and driving finds the study. (Published Tuesday, May 17, 2016)

New Jersey police say a driver was texting when he slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer, sending the car's engine flying and spillng fuel all over the road.

South Brunswick Police said it's a miracle no one was seriously injured in Monday's crash, calling the accident "entirely preventable."

Pava Dama, 33, was texting while driving a 2007-Volkswagen Jetta when he crossed over the center lane and collided with a 2008 Freightliner, police said.

The force of the crash ruptured the truck’s fuel tank, spilling diesel fuel all over the roadway, authorities said. The Jetta’s engine was ripped out of the car and landed 20 feet away.

Witnesses said they saw the Jetta swerve all over the road just prior to the crash.

"I am not sure what was so critical in a text message that would allow you to take your eyes off the road and hit a tractor trailer head on,” New Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said.



Dama was ticketed for careless driving, failure to maintain the lane, crossing a double yellow line and using a cellphone while driving, police say.

