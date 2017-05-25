 Dr. Beach's Top 10 Best Beaches in the US for 2017 | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Dr. Beach's Top 10 Best Beaches in the US for 2017

17 minutes ago

Florida’s Siesta Beach, “with some of the finest, whitest sand in the world,” has been selected as the number one beach in America on “Dr. Beaches” 27th annual Top 10 Beach List.

Florida International University professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, uses about 50 criteria to assess and rank beaches across the country. In recent years, he has given extra points to beaches that prohibit smoking, saying cigarette butts are not only environmentally damaging, but can ruin the experience for beach-goers. Safety and environmental management are other major factors, he said.

The Sunshine state snagged three spots on the coveted list. Beaches in New York, Massachusetts, California and the Carolinas also earned slots.

See the full list below:

More Photo Galleries
See Paintings Stolen in Greatest Art Heist in US History
Top Celeb Pics: Mathers Pleads No Contest for Privacy Charge
Connect With Us
AdChoices