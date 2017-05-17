Dow Plunges as Trump Worries Rattle Wall Street

U.S. stocks fell sharply Wednesday morning as investors digested the latest news out of Washington, with the Dow Jones trading more than 230 points lower and Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses, CNBC reported.
The broader S&P 500 and Nasdaq also lagged. Stocks have rallied all year in part because of hope for lower corporate taxes.
But "an impeachment proceeding would blow the market away," former General Electric CEO Jack Welch told CNBC. The VIX index, widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, jumped around 20 percent Wednesday, lifting it to its highest level since April 21.
