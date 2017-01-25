Dow Jones Hits 20,000 for First Time Ever | NBC Chicago
NBC_OTS_CHICAGO
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Dow Jones Hits 20,000 for First Time Ever

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images, File
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the close of the trading day on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 20,000 points soon after it opened Wednesday, the first time it's crossed the milestone, CNBC reports.

    Dow futures rose around 100 points overnight, after the index closed at 19,913 — rising after President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders — pushing it above 20,000 soon after it opened, an important psychological milestone.

    Global shares rose strongly Wednesday, building on Wall Street's overnight rally.

    Get More at CNBC
    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices