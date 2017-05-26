Gunmen opened fire on a bus headed for a monastery carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt south of Cairo Friday, authorities said.
At least 24 people were killed and 27 wounded, a spokesman for Egypt's health ministry told NBC News. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Christians make up about 10 percent of the population of Muslim-majority Egypt, and the discrimination they have long been subjected to has recently turned violent, including deadly bombings on Palm Sunday.
Experts told NBC News in April that the anti-Christian violence was "the worst it has ever been."
