Dangerous Winter Storm Wallops Plains, Midwest

Snow and ice coats the cliff walls and ground surrounding Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge east off Portland, Ore., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

Ice storm warnings were in effect across much of the nation's midsection Friday as a winter storm moved through the area and gave it a glazing of ice that was quarter inch thick in some places, NBC News reported.

Oklahoma’s 77 counties were under a state of emergency, the National Guard was called to Missouri and the NFL announced it was delaying Sunday’s playoff game in Kansas City.

Overnight Friday, the icy conditions were expected to spread across the Ohio Valley and over the Appalachians to the nation's capital, where preparations are already underway for President-elect Trump's inauguration next week.