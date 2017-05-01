Paramedic, Bystander Shot in Dallas; Massive PD Response

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic is in critical condition after being shot while working on an injured person Monday morning, police say.



Dallas police and firefighters independently confirmed the shooting took place at about 11:30 a.m. along the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue in East Dallas.

Dallas police said Monday afternoon the paramedic was providing medical treatment to a person who had been shot when someone approached the area and opened fire, striking the paramedic.

The paramedic was taken to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas by police officers and was in critical condition while undergoing surgery Monday afternoon.

The identity of the paramedic has not been released, but DFR said the medic is an 11-year veteran of the department.

NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff noted a large DFR presence at the hospital.

The original shooting victim is believed to be in stable condition at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, according to police.

No other injuries have been reported.

The scene remains active and police have described the area as "active and very dangerous." Officers are searching for a person carrying what has been described as a long gun or rifle. No arrests have been made and the shooter is presumed at large.

The incident is taking place not far from the intersection of Dolphin Road and Interstate 30. Dolphin Road is closed in both directions while traffic on Interstate 30 appears unaffected.



People are urged to avoid the area.

After learning of the shooting, and an unrelated fatal stabbing on the campus of The University of Texas at Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement:



“Our prayers go out to all those affected by today’s tragic events. I have been briefed by the Department of Public Safety on both incidents, and have also talked to University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves. As the investigations into these heinous crimes continue, I have offered all available state resources to both Dallas and the University of Texas to assist in any effort,” Abbott said.



The neighborhood where the shooting took place is well-known as one of the more dangerous parts of the city. In 2009, an area nearby was named one of the FBI's most dangerous neighborhoods.



Following the ambush assault on Dallas police officers on July 7, 2016, plans were in place to provide Dallas Fire-Rescue members with ballistic vests and helmets to wear in the field during active situations. It is not known if they were distributed or if the injured paramedic was wearing protection when shot.

