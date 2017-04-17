Customatic Beds has recalled its adjustable beds due to an electric shock hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bed’s side-mounted AC outlets can pose an electric shock hazard to consumers.

Customatic Bed Recall 3 Recalled Customatic bed base.

Photo credit: CPSC

The recall involves the bases of Customatic adjustable beds. The beds were sold at Sleepy’s and other mattress stores nationwide from June 2012 through January 2017 for about $1,500.

The powered adjustable sleep system was offered in all bed sizes and sold with handheld remote controls, allowing the head and/or the foot of the bed mattress to be moved up and down.

Recalled Customatic bed base.

Photo credit: CPSC

No injuries have been reported. CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using the AC plug on the side of the bed and contact Customatic Beds at 844-815-9023 from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday to schedule a free inspection and repair.

For more information on the recall, visit www.customaticbeds.com and click on Recall Notice.

Model Numbers:

RI-AB52-A18-WWM-L-U-H-CCBH4-AC

RI-AB52-A18-WWM-L-U-H-CCBH2-AC

RI-ABF-A18-WWM-N6SL-106-L-U-AC-H-CC4B

RI-ABF-A18-WWM-ESF-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC4B

RI-ABC-A18-WWM-N8SL-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC4B

RI-ABC-A18-WWM-N8SL-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC2B

Reflexion 7

CM-ABDS-A18-WWM-U-S-AC-PLBS-DR-LM

PB-ABL-A18-WWM-DR-AC

CM-ABD-A18-WWM-AC

CM-ABF-A18-WWM-U-AC-W8-SR

CM-ABT-A18-WWM-U-AC-SR

CM-ABF-A18-WWM-U-AC-W-SR-H

F04-00004