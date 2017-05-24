Prime Minister Theresa May announced the United Kingdom's threat level has been raised from severe to critical, its highest level, on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, a day after a suicide bombing in Manchester left 22 dead and 59 wounded.

Crowdfunding campaigns have been launched to help two homeless men who reportedly rushed to help victims in the moments after a blast from a suicide bomber killed 22 at an Ariana Grande concert in England Monday night.

Stephen Jones was sleeping near the venue in Manchester when he heard the blast, he told NBC News’ partners ITV.

Jones told ITV he saw children bloodied, then helped to remove nails that were lodged in victims.

“It was just instinct,” Jones told ITV.

NBC News has not yet independently verified Jones’ account.

Another homeless man, Chris Parker, 33, also rushed to help victims after the blast, according to a report in the Guardian newspaper.

Parker said he wrapped an injured girl in a T-shirt and tended to a woman with a serious leg injury after the blast, the Guardian reported.

“I haven’t stopped crying. The most shocking part of it is that it was a kids’ concert,” Parker said, according to the report.

The crowdfunding campaign for Parker had raised more than 28,000 pounds ($36,300) by Wednesday; donations for Jones were near 20,000 pounds ($26,073).