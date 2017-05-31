'Covfefe': Trump Lights Up Internet With Late-Night Tweet | NBC Chicago
'Covfefe': Trump Lights Up Internet With Late-Night Tweet

The ambiguous tweet stayed online for more than five hours, being removed shortly after 5:30 a.m.

    This screenshot shows President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account at 5:20 a.m. on May 31, 2017.

    "Covfefe." It was the word that rocked the Twitter world just after midnight ET. 

    President Donald Trump took to his personal account to send a confusing late-night message. "Despite the constant negative press covfefe," Trump wrote.

    The hashtag #covfefe quickly became a trending topic with users wondering and joking about the president had meant.

    Comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel got in on the debate. "What makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe," Kimmel tweeted.

    Many people turned the word into a meme and some users started their own "Covfefe" Twitter accounts.

    Even Merriam-Wesbter Dictionary sounded off, though its tweet didn't specifically mention "covfefe" or Trump.


    The ambiguous tweet stayed online for more than five hours, being removed shortly after 5:30 a.m. 

    Trump then sent another message to address what many people thought was a typo.

    "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!" the president wrote.

    The White House has not responded to a request for comment.

    The incident came not even a full day after White House communications director Michael Dubke resigned from his position.

