Steve Stephens, seen in a still from a Facebook video in which he discusses shooting more than a dozen people. Police were searching for Stephens on Sunday, April 16, 2017, after confirming one shooting that was streamed over Facebook Live. A representative for the city of Cleveland confirmed to NBC News that Stevie Steve of Facebook is the suspect, Steve Stephens.

Police in Cleveland are searching for a man they said broadcast a killing on Facebook Live and who claims to have killed other people, police said Sunday.

The man, named Steve Stephens, is considered armed and dangerous, according to a Cleveland Police Department statement. He is driving a white- or cream-colored SUV and wearing a dark, striped polo shirt.

The homicide that's been confirmed took place at 635 E. 93, police said.

A video posted Sunday to a Facebook account apparently belonging to Stephens — the user's name is listed as Stevie Steve, and a city representative confirmed it belongs to him — shows the man filming walk up to an older man and, after asking him a question, shooting him. The video, which was posted about 2 p.m. ET and was later taken down, is captioned, in part, "Easter day slaughter."

Other videos posted to the page showed the man filming discussing the killings. In one, he tells someone over the phone that "I'm at the point where I snapped" and says he's killed 13 people.

"And I'm about to keep killing until they catch me," he adds.

He says in comments that he's killed 15 people in the area of 105 freeway. The account was last active about 3:30 p.m. ET.

Police have yet to confirm more than one homicide.

Refresh this page for more on this breaking news story.