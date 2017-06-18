UK police responding to an incident on Seven Sisters Road in London, England, early Monday morning.

British police officers are on the scene in Seven Sisters Road in London after receiving reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians late Sunday.

There are a number of causalities, according to Metropolitan police, and one person has been arrested.

"We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road." London Ambulance Service said on Twitter.

Witnesses say a van drove into a crowd on their way home from a prayer at a mosque near Finsbury Park. The mosque is almost three quarters of a mile away from Seven Sisters Road. There is also a Muslim Welfare House on Seven Sisters Road where police said they were dealing with an incident.

No other information is immediately available. Police have not confirmed witness reports.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.