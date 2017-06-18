'A Number of Casualties' After Incident in London, 1 Arrested: UK Police | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

'A Number of Casualties' After Incident in London, 1 Arrested: UK Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'A Number of Casualties' After Incident in London, 1 Arrested: UK Police
    Alec Wilson / @aaalec on Twitter
    UK police responding to an incident on Seven Sisters Road in London, England, early Monday morning.

    British police officers are on the scene in Seven Sisters Road in London after receiving reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians late Sunday.

    There are a number of causalities, according to Metropolitan police, and one person has been arrested.

    "We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road." London Ambulance Service said on Twitter.

    Witnesses say a van drove into a crowd on their way home from a prayer at a mosque near Finsbury Park. The mosque is almost three quarters of a mile away from Seven Sisters Road. There is also a Muslim Welfare House on Seven Sisters Road where police said they were dealing with an incident.

    No other information is immediately available. Police have not confirmed witness reports.

    This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

    Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices