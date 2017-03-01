Baby's Sonogram Flashes 'Rock On' Sign | NBC Chicago
Baby's Sonogram Flashes 'Rock On' Sign

When Makelle posted the picture to her Facebook page and Instagram account, followers thought it was fake

    Makelle Throckmorton Ahlin/Facebook
    The unborn child of Makelle and Jared Ahlin flashed a "rock on" sign in utero.

    This baby’s already a rock star.

    The unborn child of Utah couple Makelle and Jareh Ahlin flashed the “rock on” sign during an ultrasound.

    “Well it’s official our kids are the coolest even before they enter the world… or they are just really full of themselves,” Makelle wrote on her Facebook page.

    As the couple was watching the sonogram, Jareh noticed the hand gesture and asked the sonogram technician to go back.

    When Makelle posted the picture to her Facebook page and Instagram account, followers thought it was fake.

    “No one believes us,” she told the Belleville News-Democrat. “I can barely run Microsoft Word. I don’t know how to Photoshop.”

    But despite the unborn child's clear affinity for rock, both parents say it’s not really their genre.

    This is the couple’s third child.

