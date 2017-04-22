Recall: Chicken With Cheese Burritos, Due to Undeclared Allergens | NBC Chicago
Recall: Chicken With Cheese Burritos, Due to Undeclared Allergens

The affected product is the 6 oz. packaged burritos labeled with a "Best By" date of Dec. 19, 2017

    These burritos are recalled due to mislabeled allergens.

    More than 30,500 pounds of frozen Atkins Chicken with Cheese and Bean Burritos have been recalled due to mislabeling of allergens, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

    The product contains egg and soy, both known allergens, which are not declared on the product label, the USDA said.

    The affected product is the 6 oz. packaged burritos labeled with a "Best By" date of Dec. 19, 2017. The packages bear establishment number “P-17644” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

    The problem was discovered after a customer complained. There are no known instances of illness. The frozen burritos were produced by Request Foods, Inc., and distributed nationwide. 

    Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Consumer Affairs at (844) 342-3400.

    Published 2 hours ago
