He is expected to plead guilty to a charge later in the day.

Former Rep. Anthony Weiner will plead guilty on Friday to one federal count related to "sexting" with minors and likely will have to register as a sex offender, sources told News 4 New York.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said Weiner will appear in court at 11 a.m., though it would not confirm the charge or the plea.

Federal prosecutors had been weighing whether to file child pornography charges against the disgraced former congressman since last year, sources previously told News 4.

Weiner surrendered to the FBI Friday morning, officials familiar with the matter told News 4, and will plead guilty to one count related to transferring obscene material to a minor. Prosecutors are expected to recommend two years in prison, though Weiner's attorneys are likely to ask for probation.

The potential charges stemmed from the sexually charged text messages and Skype conversations he allegedly exchanged with a 15-year-old girl for months last year. The messages were revealed when online news outlet DailyMail.com interviewed the girl last September.

The investigation into Weiner ended up intruding on last year's presidential campaign. His wife Huma Abedin was a top aide to Hillary Clinton, and it was during the probe into Weiner that the FBI found emails on a laptop that related to a past investigation into Clinton's email practices.

The New York Times first reported Weiner's surrender and expected plea.

Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011 after admitting to a series of online sexual relationships. But his rehabilitation was swift, and in 2013 he mounted a campaign for mayor. He held a commanding lead in the Democratic primary race as late as June 2013, until more, newer relationships came to light.

In late 2014 he admitted his political career was likely over -- aside from an idle boast last summer that he would beat beat Donald Trump Jr. "like a rented mule" if the president's son ran for mayor.