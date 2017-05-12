Engineer Charged in Deadly Amtrak Derailment

The engineer operating Amtrak 188 when it careened off the tracks in Northeast Philadelphia two years ago has been charged criminally in the derailment, Pennsylvania's attorney general announced Friday.

Brandon Bostian, 33, was charged shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, a mere seven hours before the statute of limitations was set to expire in the case.

Amtrak 188 was traveling 106 mph when it jumped the northbound tracks negotiating a large curve at Frankford Junction on May 12, 2015. Several cars overturned and one was left crushed and contorted. The curve's speed limit was set at 50 mph.



Eight passengers were killed and 200 were injured. Bostian told investigators he blacked out and couldn't remember the moments leading up to the crash.

Brandon Bostian



Bostian faces eight counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of causing or risking a catastrophe and numerous counts of reckless endangerment.

Bostian, who lives in Massachusetts, has not yet been arraigned on the charges. Prosecutors said they have been in talks with his attorney to have him surrender. Attempts to reach Bostian for comment have so far been unsuccessful. Our sister station, NBC Boston, is enroute to his home.



The case was transferred to the Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office on Thursday after Philadelphia Municipal Court President Judge Marsha Neifield ordered a private criminal complaint could move forward.

Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams previously declined to file charges against Bostian.



"I commend our outstanding team in the Office of the Attorney General who worked diligently and thoughtfully around the clock to enable us to be in this position to pursue justice on behalf of the victims of this deadly crash," Shapiro said in a statement.

An intense federal investigation focused on what Bostian was doing in the moments leading up to the derailment.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said Bostian accelerated to full-throttle as the New York-bound train traversed a straightaway through North Philadelphia.

The NTSB analyzed the engineer's cell phone to determine whether he was distracted by the device. It was later ruled that radio chatter and a rock strike to the train's windshield stole Bostian's attention that night.

He lost track of where he was on the route; the realization that the curve was looming ahead in the darkness didn't come until seconds before the crash, investigators said. Bostian hit the breaks when he felt the train tipping over.

Photo credit: Google Maps and NBC

"I remember holding onto the controls tightly and feeling like, okay well this is it, I'm going over," Bostian told investigators.

When the engine and the six cars in tow left the tracks near Wheatsheaf Lane around 9 p.m., passengers were tossed like dolls in the cars. The first passenger car hit steel support beams holding up electrical wires. The beams sliced through the car, bending the coach into an unrecognizable shape. Some passengers were ejected from the cars and crushed.

Eight passengers were killed: Derrick Griffith, 42, a dean at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, New York; Rachel Jacobs, 39, the CEO of Philadelphia-based company ApprenNet and a mother of a toddler; Abid Gilani, 55, who worked for Wells Fargo; Justin Zemser, 20, a Naval Academy midshipman; Jim Gaines, 48, a father and Associated Press video software architect; Bob Gildersleeve, 45, a father and vice president of Ecolab; Laura Finamore, 47, a senior account director at Cushman & Wakefield; and Giuseppe Piras, 41, a wine and oil executive from Sardinia, Italy.

Two hundred other passengers were hurt with injuries ranging from paralysis to broken bones and scratches.

From left to right: Justin Zemser, Jim Gaines, Rachel Jacobs, Abid Gilani and Derrick Griffith were among the eight people killed in the Amtrak 188 derailment.



Amtrak agreed to a $265 million settlement with the injured and families of those killed. Bostian also filed suit against Amtrak in January accusing the railroad of not providing him a safe working environment.

The railroad came under fire after the castrophe for not having a speed control system on the rails. Called Positive Train Control, the system will automatically slow a train that is speeding. Amtrak later said the system was installed on the tracks, but not activated. It has since been deployed.



Bostian has not spoken publicly about the derailment in the two years since. The NTSB investigation said he was a train enthusiast who had good knowledge of the speeds and tracks he was operating on.

Shapiro's office scrambled to file charges Friday as a midnight statute of limitations deadline loomed. Earlier this week the Philadelphia district attorney said while it was clear the derailment was caused by speeding, there was not enough clear evidence to file criminal charges.

"We have no evidence that the engineer acted with criminal 'intent' or criminal 'knowledge' within the special meaning of those terms under Pennsylvania law for purposes of criminal charges," the office said in a release Tuesday.