People who receive government assistance are now eligible for a discount on Amazon Prime, the online retailer announced Tuesday.

Customers who have a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card qualify for the discounted $5.99 monthly membership, half the regular price, for one year. It includes free two-day shipping on more than 50 million eligible Amazon items and same-day delivery options as well as unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video, photo storage and subscription savings features.

EBTs, a card commonly used to disburse funds for government programs including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program (WIC), can't be used to pay for membership. Amazon says it plans to expands its discount offering in the future to benefit people on government assistance programs that do not use EBT cards.

There's no annual commitment for Amazon Prime, and membership can be canceled at any time. Customers can also sign up for a 30-day free trial here.