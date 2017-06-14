House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four other people were shot Wednesday morning as their Congressional baseball team held an early-morning practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

The five injured include two Capitol Police officers and the gunman, who was shot by police who responded to the scene, said Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown.

A congressional aide said Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital.

Sen. Claire McCaskill tweeted early Wednesday that she had spoken to Capitol Police and that the officers "will be ok."

Witnesses described a terrifying scene, with a gunman who reloaded on the scene and the wounded congressman "screaming for help."

“Scalise was on second base, and was crawling out, leaving trail of blood,” said Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., in an interview on CNN.

He was helped by other members of Congress, including Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio. He "started doing what you need to do to stop the blood loss,” Brooks said.

President Trump issued a statement: "Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

The shooting happened during a baseball practice for congressional Republicans in Eugene Simpson Stadium Park off East Monroe Avenue in the quiet Del Ray neighborhood.

Witness David Woodruff said he was running past the field when he heard 12 to 14 gunshots, a brief pause and then four more shots.

Woodruff said he ducked into a garage and called 911.

"Other witnesses here told me that they heard upwards of 60 shots. Again, it sounded like there was a rather lengthy gun battle between those Capitol protective detail and the assailant....," Woodruff said.

A medevac landed in Alexandria, Virginia, after reports of shots fired at a baseball field where congressional Republicans were practicing.

He said he saw a U.S. Park Police helicopter depart with two victims and at least one ambulance leave with police protection.





Reba Winstead lives near the scene of the shooting, and says she heard at least 30 shots as she was getting her daughter dressed for school.

"Boom, boom, boom, boom for the first 10 our so, then there was a pause and then they started up again," Winstead said. "It was just a calm morning and then all of a sudden there's gunfire in our neighborhood. "

Another apparent witness to the event, Benjamin Childers, wrote on Twitter that he heard many shots.

“We had three members of Congress take shelter in our apartment,” he said on a live stream, as sounds of emergency vehicles could be heard. “The three weren’t shot.” NBC was reaching out to him for comment.

The Congressional Baseball Game, a bipartisan tradition, was scheduled for Thursday, according to Roll Call. The game dates back to 1909, and is one of the capital’s most anticipated events of the summer, with members of Congress sporting the uniforms of their favorite teams as the two parties face off.

It’s become a charity fundraiser. Last year, Republicans broke a long losing streak to beat the Democrats 8-7.

Police confirmed that the suspect is in custody. Though they said there was no longer an active threat, all Alexandria schools were briefly put on "lock-in" status.

That "lock-in" was lifted at about 9 a.m.

