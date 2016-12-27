Aleppo's Bana al-Abed and Mother Take Questions on Facebook | NBC Chicago
Aleppo's Bana al-Abed and Mother Take Questions on Facebook

When asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, Bana said she wanted to be a "teacher, author and peacemaker"

    A seven-year-old girl and her mother, who tweeted about living conditions under the Syrian government's assault on eastern Aleppo, have evacuated to the Aleppo countryside as part of a deal reached last week to return the city to government control.
    Speaking Dec. 19 to the activist-run Qasioun News Agency, Fatemah Alabed said she was glad to have finally reached safety but expressed regret that she was forced out of her home city. Standing with her arm around her daughter Bana, Fatemah said she did not want to live as a refugee. (Published Monday, Dec. 19, 2016)

    The 7-year-old Syrian girl whose tweets gave a harrowing look at the crisis in Aleppo over the last few months took questions with her mother on Facebook Monday, one week after the family was evacuated from the war-wracked city, NBC News reported. 

    In the session, Bana al-Abed and her mother, Fatemah, said it was their hope to return to their city after the war was over and help other Syrians affected by the violence.

    "I will be back to help my people," Fatemah said in one response.

    The pair took questions exactly one week after their family had been bused out of eastern Aleppo and taken to Ankara, Turkey. They said they were all safe following their evacuation and that Bana was hoping to go back to school.

