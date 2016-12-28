Daisy Fuentes and Richard Marx attend the The Paley Center for Media's Hollywood Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Television at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 24, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Korean Air Lines announced on Tuesday that it would be increasing stun gun training for crew members and hiring more male flight attendants in order to better handle violent passengers, NBC News reported.

The change comes after singer Richard Marx helped crew members subdue an unruly passenger aboard his Dec. 20 flight to Seoul.

"Korean Air has incredibly strong security measures but is beefing them up and reinforcing them by increasing Taser training, looking at putting male flight attendants on all flights and it's going to increase the overall training in the cabin," Korean Air spokesperson Penny Pfaelzer told NBC News Tuesday.

While some industry experts and veterans expressed support for additional training for stun gun use, others decried the addition of specifically male flight attendants as misguided.