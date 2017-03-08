Gunmen dressed as doctors killed at least 30 people in an attack on a military hospital near the United States embassy in Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday, NBC News reported.

Some patients took shelter on window ledges amid the fighting, which lasted hours and wounded at least 50 more people. It wasn't immediately clear who was behind the attack.

A Defense Ministry spokesman told NBC News that soldiers, doctors and civilians were among the dead, and that all four gunmen who opened fire at Kabul's Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital were killed as well.

Abdul Qadir, a hospital worker who witnessed the attack, said an attacker in a white coat shot at him and his colleagues.