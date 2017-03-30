Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Takes Stand in His Murder Trial

The fiancee of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez is testifying in his double murder trial on Thursday.

Shayanna Jenkins, 27, introduced herself as "Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez" in court, though she said the two are not married. The couple has a 4-year-old daughter together.

Jenkins did not want to testify, but was compelled to do so by the judge.

Prosecutors began the day by questioning Jenkins on her long history with Hernandez. The two have known each other since grammar school and dated in high school. They later rekindled their relationship when Hernandez joined the Patriots.

She also testified about the night of July 16, 2012, when Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu outside a South End night club. The defense says Hernandez's former friend Alexander Bradley is to blame for the murders.

The prosecution said Hernandez placed a 17-second phone call to Jenkins at 2:37 a.m., but Jenkins said she didn't recall receiving the phone call or a voicemail message. She also said it was not unusual for him to call at that hour.

Jenkins was also questioned Wednesday about finding a gun in the "junk drawer" of the North Attleboro home she shared with Hernandez, as well as Hernandez's trip to Florida with Bradley, when he allegedly shot Bradley.

She said she first heard that Bradley had been shot from another person, and not Hernandez. And she didn't seem to recall whether she ever spoke with Hernandez about the shooting.

Jenkins also testified about a time when Hernandez was being treated by Alex Guerrero, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's body coach and fitness guru.

Jenkins has continued to support the former Patriots tight end and has been a constant presence in the courtroom throughout the trial. She was originally expected to testify on Wednesday, but that testimony was delayed.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating Jenkins' sister.