A seven-year-old girl from the U.K. wrote to Google asking for a job, and got a response from the company's CEO.

Chloe Bridgewater’s father Andy wrote on LinkedIn that his daughter decided to write a letter asking for a job after she saw photos of the bean bags, go-karts and slides at Google’s offices. Chloe’s letter, addressed to "google boss," outlines her goals and qualifications—"I like computers too and have a tablet I play games on," she wrote. She also revealed that the only other person she’s written a letter to is Father Christmas.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded to U.K. girl's letter with encouragement, and gave her something to work toward.

"I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school!" he wrote.

