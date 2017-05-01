25 Hurt When Jet Hits Clear Air Turbulence Near Bangkok | NBC Chicago
25 Hurt When Jet Hits Clear Air Turbulence Near Bangkok

    Photo and video provided by RR
    The scene on an Aeroflot Beoing 777 after it hit heavy turbulence on its way from Moscow to Bangkok on Monday, May 1, 2017.

    A Russian jetliner hit severe turbulence as it was preparing to land in Bangkok Monday, sending 25 people to the hospital, NBC News reported.

    Airline Aeroflot confirmed later Monday that 14 of the 313 passengers aboard Flight SU270, from Moscow to the Thai capital, remained in the hospital, while 11 were discharged.

    The plane was about 40 minutes from Bangkok when it hit "clear air turbulence," which isn't visible on weather radar, Aeroflot said.

    The airline said it will pay for passengers' medical costs.

    Published 2 hours ago
